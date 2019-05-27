The Fly Rod Crosby Trail needs you, again

RANGELEY - Want a chance to get outdoors in the Rangeley region backcountry, learn new or practice your trail building skills and take part in an important community effort this summer?

The High Peaks Alliance is building the northern section of its Fly Road Crosby Trail this summer. The work will involve clearing brush, establishing water bars, building bog bridges, and marking the trail with paint and signs.

No special skills or experience are required. You only need bring a smile, water, a bag lunch, bug dope, sunscreen, work gloves, safety glasses and boots.

We have scheduled the following work days: Tuesday, June 11; Saturday June 15; Tuesday June 25; Saturday, June 29; Tuesday, July 2; Saturday, July 6; Tuesday, July 16; Saturday, July 20.

Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Rangeley Overlook on Route 4 at the intersection with Dallas Hill Road.

For more information about work days or how you might help, please contact Betsy at squibb@maine.edu or 207-639-3432.