The Greater Franklin Food Council kicks off ‘Full Bellies Film Series’

FARMINGTON - In honor of National Nutrition Month, the Greater Franklin Food Council has coordinated a series of food-related films to be publicly screened; the council has partnered with four different departments at the University of Maine at Farmington to create community collaboration and call attention to the many facets of the food system.

Each film will tackle a different subject within the realm of food, and the calendar is as follows:

Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.: A Place At The Table​- A gripping film detailing food security and hunger in America. Partnering with the UMF Community Health Department

Thursday, March 12, 6 p.m.: Food Chains​- The untold story of large agribusiness and the rights of migrant farm workers. Partnering with the UMF International and Global Studies Department.

Tuesday, March 24, 6 p.m.: Polyfaces​- An innovative film following a family who has dedicated their lives to sustainable farming. Partnering with the UMF Natural Sciences Department.

Tuesday, March 31, 6 p.m.: Game Changers​- A high energy film detailing the athletic advantages to plant based eating, following some of the most extreme athletes of our time. Partnering with the UMF Athletics Department.

The first three films will be held at Lincoln Auditorium on UMF campus with Game Changers shown at Thomas Auditorium on campus. Refreshments and post-film discussion will be provided. The event is completely free of charge. Those interested in attending are directed to the Greater Franklin Food Council Facebook page, and can RSVP to the event ‘Full Bellies Film Series’.

The mission of the Greater Franklin Food Council is to foster a robust food system in Western Maine by bringing people together to: ensure access to nutritious food, promote local farmers, and advocate for food-related programs and policies that strengthen our communities. Find the Greater Franklin Food Council on Facebook and Instagram.