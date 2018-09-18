‘The Mountains of Maine: Skiing in the Pine Tree State’ to be presented at Ski Museum on Oct. 7

KINGFIELD – The Ski Museum of Maine will be installing their exhibit: “The Mountains of Maine: Skiing in the Pine Tree State” in the Jean Picker Room, (Camden Public Library, 55 Main Street, Camden Maine) for the month of October. The opening reception will be held on Oct. 7, 2018 at 2 p.m.

This exhibit is being dedicated in memory of John Christie, a Camden native and avid skier, visionary and friend of the museum. This exhibit celebrates the development of Skiing in Maine – the adventurers, manufacturers, makers and managers who created the skiing experience enjoyed today by many.

Light refreshments will be served. A $10 door donation will be collected.

The Ski Museum of Maine is a 501(c3) charitable organization established in 1995 to celebrate, preserve and share Maine’s ski history and heritage. The Ski Museum exhibits artifacts, photographs, artworks and documents at its location in Kingfield and satellite gallery in Bethel. The museum hosts social events and activities throughout the year. Information about the Ski Museum of Maine is online at www.skimuseumofmaine.org.