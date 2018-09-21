The Pancakery reopens Sunday, Sept. 23

FARMINGTON - The Pancakery, a free brunch served up by the Old South Jr. Youth Group, re-opens Sunday, Sept. 23. The brunch takes place in a colorful restaurant-style setting, with youth group kids waiting on tables and flipping pancakes in the kitchen.

The menu typically includes soups, grilled sandwiches, quiches, and of course, a variety of made-to-order pancakes. The Pancakery now also offers classic espresso and cappuccino drinks, crafted by our own barista. Plus, local musicians play a variety of acoustic music during the dining hour.

Located in the vestry of Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, the Pancakery is open on the second and fourth Sundays of the month (excluding holidays). Food is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More details, including up-to-date menus, dates of operation and featured musicians, can be found on Facebook at "The Pancakery" or write to the youth group program at Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org.