Third annual FMH luncheon fundraiser to benefit Gerry Wiles Holiday Basket is today

FARMINGTON - The third annual Franklin Memorial Hospital luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Gerry Wiles Holiday Basket program will be held on Nov. 21.

The event collects donations which are used to purchase food for the Gerry Wiles Holiday Basket program. Making a donation for lunch on Nov. 21 will help someone else enjoy a holiday meal later this year.

Last year, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and supporters were able to provide more than 20,000 meals through donations to nine food pantries and baskets provided by the program.

The event will run from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and it is open to the public.