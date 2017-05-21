Third annual Readers, Writers and Runners 5k scheduled June 3

PHILLIPS - The third annual Readers, Writers and Runners 5K is scheduled for June 3 at 10 a.m. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. at the Phillips Public Library. Portland author Robert Coffin will be available to answer questions and sign copies of his books.

The event is sponsored by Edmund's Market, Franklin Savings Bank, Franklin Chrysler, Fisher Logging, Gilchrist Oil, Rangeley Region Sports Shop and Dan & Scott Cremation. For more information you can check out the Facebook page or contact the library at 639-2665.