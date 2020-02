PRESQUE ISLE - Three hundred and sixty-one students at the University of Maine at Presque Isle have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester, according to Dr. Ray Rice, UMPI President and Provost.

Named to the honors list was Courtney Jewell Richard of Wilton.

Named to the high honors list was Amy Faith Perreault of New Vineyard.

Named to the highest honors list was Annaset Cathleen Jackson of Wilton.