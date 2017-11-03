Tickets available for Norlands Remembrance Dinner on Nov. 11

LIVERMORE - There are still tickets available for a special Veterans Day Remembrance Dinner and Program at the Norlands.

On Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 5 p.m., the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore presents a special tribute honoring local Revolutionary War Veteran, Samuel Benjamin. First enjoy a tour of Samuel’s daughter’s 1867 family home – home of the Washburns, followed by a delicious harvest dinner by lamplight in the historic Farmer’s Cottage. After dinner, adjourn to the original Ladies’ Parlor in the home for an interactive living history program remembering the Veterans of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. There is limited seating available and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $23 per person and a minimum number must be sold or the event will be canceled.

The program highlights Lieutenant Samuel Benjamin. His story will be told by his daughter “Patty Washburn,” portrayed by Willi Irish, Norlands Director of Interpretation and Training. Patty’s daughters, “Martha Stephenson,” portrayed by Jeanette MacDonald, and “Caroline Holmes,” portrayed by Robin Hakala,” will also help to tell the story of their grandfather. They will share excerpts from his diary and sing songs of the period.

Samuel Benjamin (1753-1824) was one of the first to respond to the call to fight. He fought at the Battle of Lexington in 1775. He served as a sergeant at the Battle of Bunker Hill. After the British evacuated Boston, Samuel Benjamin was then at Fort Ticonderoga in New York. Eventually he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Massachusetts Continental Line and went on to serve at Valley Forge, Saratoga, Monmouth and Yorktown. Samuel Benjamin was an early settler in Livermore during the time when it was called Port Royal and a still a part of Oxford County. He married Tabitha Livermore and went on to have seven children including Patty Benjamin Washburn.

The three-course harvest dinner will be made fresh from local farm ingredients and includes squash soup, stuffed roast pork wrapped in bacon, roasted root vegetables, coleslaw, biscuits and dessert. A vegetarian option may be available.

The program features the historical characters conversing with each other, reading diary entries, and singing songs of the period. The evening concludes with a roll call remembrance of Livermore’s Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers. Come and learn about the sacrifices made and pay tribute to local veterans. Tickets are $23 per person and must be purchased by November 8, 2017. To purchase tickets, call 897-4366.