Titcomb Mountain Holiday Auction is Dec. 1

WILTON - The Titcomb Mountain Holiday Auction, which is sponsored by the Farmington Ski Club and the Titcomb Ski Club Education Foundation, is in its 22nd year and will be held on Friday evening, Dec. 1 at Calzolaio Pasta Company in Wilton. Tom and Rocell Marcellino, Calzolaio Pasta Company owners, will host the event, which continues to bring the community together in a fun evening for a great cause.

This year’s auction will feature a variety of items from area craftsmen and businesses, as well as community members. Items generously donated from the following Sponsors: Sugarloaf Ski Resort, Sunday River Ski Resort, Northern Light’s, Ski Depot, Mountain Force, Walmart, Titcomb Ski Slope, Sugarloaf Golf Club, Belgrade Golf Club, Bouffard’s Furniture, Northern Outdoors, other items Lobster Dinner, Western Maine Air Plane Ride, Lake Cruises, gift certificates, a series of local books, groomer rides, holiday greenery and wreaths, handcrafted items and paintings and much much more. To get a glimpse of some of the items to be auctioned this year, please visit the Calico Patch storefront on Broadway for viewing auction items from Nov. 27 until Friday morning.

If you have New items or handcrafted items you would like to donate to the auction please contact Marty Pike at 778-1025 or drop the Item off on or before Nov. 28 at Hight Chevrolet on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

Bring your friends to the auction. The silent auction bidding will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the live auction at 7 p.m. Jeff and Adrian Harris, with more than 21 years of auctioneering are guaranteed to keep things moving and lively! If you are interested in eating dinner as well, please call Calzolaio early for reservations to begin at 4:30 p.m. downstairs in the dining room. Their number is 645-9500.

Come early and participate in what promises to be a great evening in support of your local mountain! For additional information, please call 778-9031.