Titcomb Mountain hosting 12 hours of ski & riding events on Wednesday

WEST FARMINGTON - Titcomb Mountain ski area will host the Titcomb Challenge coordinated by students from the University of Maine at Farmington Alpine Operations Certificate Program on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The 12-hour event will include a variety of races, competitions, and fun for all ages. The Titcomb Challenge coincides with school breaks at local Maine schools as well as UMF. For students and families who are choosing to stay local during this time off, the Titcomb Challenge hopes to provide a day full of skiing and fun events.

The event will coincide with Titcomb’s spaghetti dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and talented UMF artist, Lindsay Mower will also be performing during the evening.

Lifts will be running from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with events taking place throughout the day, ending with a light parade followed by an awards ceremony in the lodge from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Regular ticket rates apply. For a fee of $5 entrants can participate in eight different events.

Skiers and snowboarders of all skills levels are welcomed. The day’s events are a boot race, costume contest, alpine skate, ski ballet, highest Ollie contest, rail jam, Nordic push, and a light parade. All minors must be accompanied by a guardian to sign the event registration form.

Event Schedule:

Registration (9am)

Boot Race (11am) Costume Contest (12 pm) UMF FOC vs. Race Team (1pm) Alpine Skate (2 pm)

Ski Ballet (3 pm) Karaoke + Highest Ollie (4 pm) Rail Jam (5 pm)

Nordic Push (6:30 pm) Light Parade (7:30 pm) Awards (8 pm)

Titcomb will be preparing food all throughout the event