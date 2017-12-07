Titcomb Mountain offering numerous programs this winter

FARMINGTON - Titcomb Mountain is offering a number of programs this winter.

Owned and operated by the Farmington Ski Club, Titcomb is unique in the snowsports world. For more than 70 years, club members have run all aspects of Titcomb by volunteering their time and energy to help keep the families of the area healthy and enjoying life-long winter sports. A board of directors governs Titcomb and there is also a non-profit 501-C-3 Foundation. The manager, mechanical manager and commissary manager are hired by the board. Lift attendants are also hired. Most everyone else is volunteering!

More information is available at its website, www.titcombmountain.com, or by calling 778-9031.

Grade K-4 SnowCats Alpine Ski & Snowboard Program

Tuesday/Thursday after-school program staffed and run by University of Maine Farmington’s Fitness & Rec Center as well as the Alpine Operations Certificate Program for first time beginner to advanced skiers.

Five-week program (10 classes) starting Tuesday, Jan. 23 through March 1 (February Break TBD) Tuesday & Thursdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Farmington Ski Club member - $50; Non-member - $90 Limited to 110 Participants Register at the UMF Fitness Center or Titcomb Lodge. Reg Deadline: Jan 5. Contact person: Scott Hoisington , 778-7151, james.hoisington@maine.edu or Austin French, austin.french@maine.edu

Grade K-8 Bill Koch Nordic Ski Program

Monday after-school Nordic program run by FSC volunteers for first time beginner to advanced skiers. It is recommended that participants have their own wax or no-wax skis, or leasing for the season is available. Rentals are available on-site. If renting, parents should plan to have equipment picked up and ready before the first meeting.

Seven-week program starting Jan. 8, 3:45 p.m.The registration deadline is Dec. 29. $25 for members, $45 for non-members. No enrollment limit.

Age 6-18 Saturday Alpine Ski and Age 8-18 Snowboard Program

Saturday morning program run by FSC volunteers for first time beginner to advanced skiers and snowboarders. Participants are divided into groups by a combination of age and skill level. An adult class is available at 10 a.m. or 11:15 a.m.

Eight weeks of one-hour classes, starting on Jan. 6. FSC members - $30; Non-members $125, which includes an all-day lift ticket. $15 all-day rentals available—please pre-fit child for equipment one week prior to first class. The registration deadline is Dec. 29. Enrollment limited to 125 students.

Grade 3-6 Nana Webber Ski and Snowboard Program

Monday (Farmington and New Sharon area) and Tuesdays (Wilton area) After-school program run by FSC volunteers for first time beginner to advanced skiers and snowboarders. A shuttle bus is available on programs days from Mt. Blue Schools. However, equipment is not allowed on the bus. Parents must pick up their children after class. Program includes lift, lesson and rentals if needed.

Six-week program starting Jan. 8 or 9; 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. FREE, thanks to Richard Marshall remembrance donors and the Onion Family. Enrollment limited to 65. First come, first served with completed applications.

Grade 4-8 F.A.S.T. Farmington Area Ski Team (Alpine and Nordic)

Monday through Thursday (and some Saturdays) after-school program staffed by FSC coaches. Offers an introduction and participation in Alpine slalom and giant slalom ski racing and/or Nordic classic and skate ski racing. Group and individual coaching will be provided in a positive and supportive environment. Competition will include races against teams from area communities and schools. The goal of each practice is to make outdoor exercise and skiing fun. We will build upon physical fitness, ski skills knowledge and enjoyment of the sport to prepare each skier for the next level. The emphasis will be the participation in practice and races are a culmination of practice.

Nov. 27 until the end of February. Registration deadline is during the first week of practice. Runs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. (start time depends on school release time) Farmington Ski Club Membership required. $75 program fee. $110 program fee for those doing both F.A.S.T. Alpine and F.A.S.T. Contact: Alpine - Monica Clark at 778-5648 or 441-8477. Nordic - Lidie Robbins at 500-0124 or Sarah Doscinski at 491-1675.

Grade 1-5 B.F.A.S.T. Buddy Werner (revised and now part of F.A.S.T.)

Saturday afternoon program run by qualified coaches An introduction to alpine ski rac-ing for those wanting to go on to a race team or for those who just want to try skiing on a race course. Skiers must be able to ride the T-bar and ski confidently down the main slope. There will be at least four fun races during the eight sessions.

Eight weeks starting Jan. 6. Runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The registration deadline is Jan. 6. FSC members - $30; Non-members - $30 (does not include lift ticket)

Age 4 - 18 Riders Club

Little Rippers (age 4-8) - Designed for younger riders who would like to learn to ride terrain park features, as well as, all mountain creative mountain techniques. Sessions available Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Jan. 8 until Feb. 28. $75 per session.

Freestyle (age 9-13) - This fun-based free ride ski and snowboard program is great for all young riders looking to develop and progress their freestyle riding skills. Sessions available Monday and Wednesday 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The first session is Dec. 17 through Jan. 26. The second session is Jan. 29 through March 9. $75 per session or $100 for both.

Freestyle (age 4-8) - High school age kids looking to up their riding game in the park, riders will be involved in terrain park design, construction and maintenance. Sessions available Monday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The first session is Dec 17 through Jan. 26. The second session is Jan. 29 through March 9. $75 per session or $100 for both.

Register at Titcomb Lodge. Contact Barry Tripp at btripp@maine.rr.com, 207-450-0132 for more information.

Below are events and Adult classes that are planned for the season. Please let us know if you have other ideas and are willing to help make them happen.

Adult Saturday Ski lessons: 10 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Intermediate or beginner.

Adult Wednesday Night Lessons: 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. (Alpine, Nordic Ski, Snowboard). Run by the UMF Certification Program Lesson: $5 per session UMF students - FREE Ticket if non-member: $10 Alpine, $5 Nordic ( Nordic lighting!)

These classes take place on Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14, March 1 and March 8, plus a day to Sunday River or Sugarloaf.

Private lessons

Private ski and snowboard lessons for all ages and abilities are also offered. Reservations are requested at least 48 hours in advance to allow time to schedule an instructor that suites your goals. Please call 207-778-9031 to make a reservation. Cost: Children and adult lessons: $30 per student.