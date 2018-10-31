Titcomb Mountain ski sale is Nov. 3

FARMINGTON - Titcomb Mountain is getting ready for the season, and it looks like it is coming soon. The activity level is high, and the next event is the 36th annual Winter Equipment Sale. This will be held at Mt. Blue High School this Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be new equipment from Sport Haus, Ski Depot, Happy Tunes, Carter’s, Northern Lights and Auclair, as well as plenty of used equipment that people bring in on Friday between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As always, the Farmington Ski Club retains 15 percent and the seller retains 85 percent, with $.50 per item to put it in the sale. Take a look in your closets and pull out what you don’t need and bring it in! Then get ready for your season by getting equipment at great prices.

There will also be $1 raffle tickets available for the raffling of Megan Roberts’ new book on the history of the mountain during the two days, with the winner being notified after the sale ends on Saturday. All proceeds will benefit Titcomb Mountain.

For more information call 778-9031.