Tools from the past

NEW VINEYARD - Two upcoming events at the Public Library will provide a blast from the past, both focusing on tools used during the eras.

On Monday, Sept. 15 in the Community Room, Jeff McAllister will share tools from his antique collection. He will discuss what each tool was used for. The presentation will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A different kind of tool- knitting needles- will be discussed on Oct. 5 as Holly Korda shares photos and stories of Maine's Knitting Brigades. The groups became popular during World War I when volunteers would knit socks for the soldiers. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and encourages topic-appropriate story sharing.