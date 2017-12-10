Franklin Countys First News

Top Foster Technology students recognized

Posted by • December 10, 2017 •

Sitting in the bottom, left to right, is Zebadiah Coolong, Employability Skills; William Salisbury, Composites Mfg; Mariel Damon, Early Childhood Occupations; and Alexys Greenman, Commercial Arts and Photography. In the middle, left to right, is Nikki Camire, Forestry and Wood Harvesting; Brianna Harris, Bus Ed/ Entrepreneurship; Paige Stone, Culinary Arts; Zoe Huish, Biotechnology; Emma Haines, Bus Ed/Accounting; and Deron Hiscock, Computer Technology. In the top, left to right, is Nathaniel Blauvelt, Automotive Technology II; Brandon Hemingway, Plumbing; Merrill Steward, Firefighting; Beonca Gross, Building Construction; and Tommy Eng, Digital Media II. Missing from the photo is Abram Meader,  Metal Fabrication and Samantha Ellis, Certified Nurses' Assistant.

FARMINGTON - A number of students were recognized as the top participants of their programs at Foster Technology Center recently.

Zebadiah Coolong, Employability Skills; William Salisbury, Composites Mfg; Mariel Damon, Early Childhood Occupations; Alexys Greenman, Commercial Arts and Photography; Nikki Camire, Forestry and Wood Harvesting; Brianna Harris, Bus Ed/ Entrepreneurship; Paige Stone, Culinary Arts; Zoe Huish, Biotechnology; Emma Haines, Bus Ed/Accounting; Deron Hiscock, Computer Technology; Nathaniel Blauvelt, Automotive Technology II; Brandon Hemingway, Plumbing; Merrill Steward, Firefighting; Beonca Gross, Building Construction; Tommy Eng, Digital Media II; Abram Meader, Metal Fabrication and Samantha Ellis, Certified Nurses' Assistant.

