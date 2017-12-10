Top Foster Technology students recognized

FARMINGTON - A number of students were recognized as the top participants of their programs at Foster Technology Center recently.

Zebadiah Coolong, Employability Skills; William Salisbury, Composites Mfg; Mariel Damon, Early Childhood Occupations; Alexys Greenman, Commercial Arts and Photography; Nikki Camire, Forestry and Wood Harvesting; Brianna Harris, Bus Ed/ Entrepreneurship; Paige Stone, Culinary Arts; Zoe Huish, Biotechnology; Emma Haines, Bus Ed/Accounting; Deron Hiscock, Computer Technology; Nathaniel Blauvelt, Automotive Technology II; Brandon Hemingway, Plumbing; Merrill Steward, Firefighting; Beonca Gross, Building Construction; Tommy Eng, Digital Media II; Abram Meader, Metal Fabrication and Samantha Ellis, Certified Nurses' Assistant.