Tractor Supply donates more than 400 pounds of pet food

Wilton - Over 400 pounds of pet food was donated by Tractor Supply Co. to feed dogs and cats in need of homes at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

"Food is one of the biggest expenses for an animal shelter or rescue, and it's also one of the most important factors in preparing a dog or cat for adoption," said Tractor Supply Manager Krista Bowman. "Caring for animals, including dogs and cats, is part of the Tractor Supply DNA, and we're proud to work with our customers and the dedicated rescues and shelters in our community to support this work."

In addition to the pet food donation, Tractor Supply hosts pet adoption events throughout the year. Visit tsceventpartners.com or call the store at 207-778-5900 to learn more about these events.

For information and tips on adopting an animal and raising pets, visit tractorsupply.com/petcare.