Tractor Supply hosting pet and livestock adoptions

WILTON — Tractor Supply Company at 979 US Route 2 East will host pet and livestock adoptions on Saturday, June 17.

During the event — which is held in celebration of pet and livestock owners — families will have the opportunity to visit with adoptable animals, and are also invited to interact with adoption volunteers to learn more about the joys and responsibilities associated with owning anything from cats and dogs to rabbits, goats, pigs, horses and more.

Purina Days is an annual in-store event from June 14 through 18 that highlights pets and livestock, as well as the tools needed to properly care for them. Wilton Tractor Supply team members with experience caring for a wide variety of animals will be on-site to lend expert advice to customers.

The community groups participating on Saturday, June 17 include:

Zonda-Professional Groomer

On site 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bird's of a Feather Farm

On site 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maine Woods Mobile Vet

On site 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Pets and animals provide families with years of joy and we're proud to recognize the community organizations that work so hard to ensure as many as possible are going to good homes," said Krista Bowman, manager of the Wilton Tractor Supply store. "Whether you own a dog or a goat, Purina Days is all about celebrating our partnership with families who lovingly and responsibly raise animals of all kinds."

Contact the Wilton Tractor Supply store at 778-5900 for details about Purina Days. Groups looking to participate should visit TSCEventPartners.com and click Purina Days under the "Choose Event" tab.

Tractor Supply, both online and in store, offers a comprehensive selection of products for equine, livestock, pets and small animals, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow to receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor's Club at NeighborsClub.com.

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At April 1 the Company operated 1,617 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; hardware, truck, towing and tool products; seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At April 1, 2017, the Company operated 152 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com.