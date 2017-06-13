Traditional mowing tools and techniques presented June 15

WEST FARMINGTON - Farmington Grange #12 on Bridge Street will continue its Occasional Lecture Series on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. with Traditional Mowing Tools and Techniques.

Lance Harvell will be on hand to discuss how hay was cut in the days when hand tools were the only way to get it done. The proper tool, the sharp edge, the rhythm of hand work that has gone the way of the crank phone and the barn raising.

These lectures on the rural arts are free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. For more information call 778-2932.