Trinity United Methodist Church holds baby shower gift drive

FARMINGTON - The Trinity United Methodist Church held a Jack and Jill Baby Shower on Sunday March 26, following the morning's worship to collect donated baby items for those in need.

The unwrapped gifts were distributed between the Care and Share Food Closet, the Children's Task Force and one specific mother-to-be. In addition to providing gifts, the fellowship enjoyed cake, refreshments and fun.

A baby guessing photo contest was held with photos submitted by members of the church family. Twenty three people submitted photos and participants enjoyed guessing which baby photo belonged to who.