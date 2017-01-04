Two-year Sugarloaf season pass being raffled at Charity Summit

FARMINGTON - One highlight of Sugarloaf’s Charity Summit in January is the drawing of an adult 2-year alpine and nordic season pass at Sugarloaf, valid for the 2017/18 and 2018/19 ski seasons, transferable and with no blackout dates. All proceeds from Charity Summit events benefit Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center and the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Raffle tickets are just $10 each or three tickets for $25. Raffle tickets can be purchased online by credit card. The winner will be drawn at the Charity Summit Ball on Jan. 28. The lucky winner need not be present to win and can give the 2-year pass to someone else!

So buy your tickets today for a chance to win and to support two worthy causes! Purchase online at www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org, (see “Buy Raffle Tickets” link at the top of the page).

Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center provides timely access to state-of-the-art screening, diagnostic, clinical, and care-support services, provided by a multi-disciplinary team of experts. Services are available to all, regardless of their ability to pay in both Farmington and Livermore Falls. www.fchn.org/FMH/services/breast-care

Maine Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine through prevention, screening and improvements to patient care. 100 percent of funds raised are used to benefit the people of Maine. For more information: www.mainecancer.org