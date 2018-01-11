Two-year Sugarloaf season pass being raffled at charity summit

FARMINGTON - One highlight of Sugarloaf’s Charity Summit on Jan. 27 is the drawing of an adult 2-year alpine and Nordic season pass at Sugarloaf, valid for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 ski seasons, transferable, and with no blackout dates. All proceeds from Charity Summit events benefit Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, Maine Cancer Foundation, and the Dempsey Centers.

Raffle tickets are just $10 each or three tickets for $25. Raffle tickets can be purchased online by credit card. The winner will be drawn at the Charity Summit Ball on Jan. 27. The lucky winner need not be present to win and can give the 2-year pass to someone else!

So buy your tickets today for a chance to win and to support three worthy causes! Purchase online at www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org.

Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center provides timely access to state-of-the-art screening, diagnostic, clinical, and care-support services, provided by a multi-disciplinary team of experts. Services are available to all, regardless of their ability to pay in both Farmington and Livermore Falls. www.fchn.org/FMH/services/breast-care