UBM donates to local nursing home

FARMINGTON - On Sunday June 10 The Franklin County Chapter of United Bikers of Maine sponsored a ride in order to donate handy wipes to residents of the Sandy River Nursing Home. The ride did a leisurely tour through Newry then into the White Mountains National Park through Hastings and Chatham then on into Fryburg stopping for lunch at the 302 Smokehouse.

On Tuesday the group road to the nursing home to meet with some residents and donate approximately 1,000 handy wipes.