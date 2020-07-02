UMaine Extension 4-H announces summer fun workshops

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer over 50 summer learning activities throughout July and August for all youth ages 5–18.

UMaine Extension 4-H staff and volunteers will offer a wide variety of experiential learning workshops both online and offline. Topics include leadership development, science and engineering challenges, creative cooking, art and photography, animal sciences, and natural sciences. Participants do not need to be enrolled in 4-H.

Workshops are free; some have suggested donations for materials. Register and find workshop descriptions on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sarah Sparks, sarah.sparks@maine.edu; 207.581.8206. Extension 4-H summer programming is supported by the Maine 4-H Foundation.