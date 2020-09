UMaine Extension 4-H offers virtual science cafés starting Oct. 1

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer virtual science cafés for teens in grades 7–12 every Thursday, from 3:30–4:15 p.m., beginning Oct. 1.

Online sessions will include University of Maine scientists discussing their research, how they became involved in their work and what brought them to Maine. Participants will learn about science in action in an informal discussion format.

The series begins with Sonia Naderi, UMaine electrical engineering Ph.D. candidate, whose research focuses on utilizing artificial intelligence in wireless networks to enable widespread environmental monitoring.

Registration is required for each session and is available on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jessy Brainerd, 207.581.3877; jessica.brainerd@maine.edu. More information on additional educational resources is on UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home.