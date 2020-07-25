Franklin Countys First News

UMaine Extension hosts free livestock nutrition webinar series

Posted by • July 25, 2020 •

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a free, five-part livestock nutrition webinar series beginning 6–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. The series continues Thursdays through Sept. 3.

Topics include basic nutrition needs of beef cattle, small ruminants, pigs and poultry, as well as processing expectations. Colt Knight, UMaine Extension assistant professor and state livestock specialist, leads the series. Windham Butcher Shop is co-sponsor.

The series is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.781.6099, rebecca.gray@maine.edu.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives