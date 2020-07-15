UMaine Extension offers all-season gardening webinar on Aug. 3

ORONO - Gardening doesn’t have to stop when the traditional growing season ends in Maine. University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar focused on how to build a movable greenhouse to extend the growing season noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 3.

“All Season Gardening,” led by UMaine Extension educators Frank Wertheim and Marjorie Peronto, will discuss how to build a small movable greenhouse or low tunnel structure for growing winter greens and boosting spring and summer season crops. Topics also include production schedules, which hardy greens to use for winter growing, and when and how to get them started.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend or receive a link to the recording. This session is the second in a six-part summer gardening webinar series to be offered every other Monday through September.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu.