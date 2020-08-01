Franklin Countys First News

UMaine Extension offers free cover crop planning webinar

August 1, 2020

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free webinar about key considerations for planning a cover cropping system 6–7 p.m. Aug. 12.

Adding diversity to a cover cropping system creates healthier soil and can benefit crop production and a farm’s ecosystem. UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional Jason Lilley will discuss several versatile cover crop options.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage to receive the Zoom link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Gray, 207.781.6099; rebecca.gray@maine.edu.

