UMaine Extension offers free cover crop planning webinar

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free webinar about key considerations for planning a cover cropping system 6–7 p.m. Aug. 12.

Adding diversity to a cover cropping system creates healthier soil and can benefit crop production and a farm’s ecosystem. UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional Jason Lilley will discuss several versatile cover crop options.

The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage to receive the Zoom link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Gray, 207.781.6099; rebecca.gray@maine.edu.