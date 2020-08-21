UMaine Extension offers new food preservation webinars in September

ORONO - September brings the bounty of both summer and fall produce to Maine. Five new food preservation webinars from University of Maine Cooperative Extension focus on preserving local food with safety and flavor in mind.

Canning relish is the topic 2 to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Other webinars in the series will focus on preserving apples, which will be held Sept. 8; pressure canning soups and stocks, which will be held Sept. 15; fermenting vegetables, which will be held Sept. 22; and dehydrating fruits and vegetables, which will be held Sept. 29.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. The webinars are recorded. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty, 207.781.6099; kate.mccarty@maine.edu.