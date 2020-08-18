UMaine Extension offers pollinator-friendly garden certification

ORONO - Gardens created to attract essential pollinators are the focus of a new pollinator-friendly garden certification available from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers program.

Pollinator-friendly gardens provide food and habitat for native insects and animals in a dedicated garden space. Maine gardeners can apply to have existing or new gardens certified when specific criteria are met. Guidelines and educational resources are included for each step of the process.

Maine gardeners can apply online for a nonrefundable $10 fee. Certified gardens can purchase the permanent display sign for an additional $30. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.942.7396; extension.pollinators@maine.edu.