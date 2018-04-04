UMF AmeriCorps program celebrates meeting energy efficiency goal

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Americorps program is celebrating the milestone of creating more than 100 energy-saving storm window inserts for low-income residents of Franklin County.

To commemorate the achievement, Vanessa Berry, UMF AmeriCorps coordinator; Luke Kellett, UMF sustainabilty coordinator and program volunteers will be giving away 100 free LED light bulbs to campus and community members from 11 a.m. –1 p.m., Friday, March 30, in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

The event spotlights the program’s success in helping Maine families find affordable ways to stay warm and make their homes more energy efficient. Berry’s work as coordinator is overseen by the Maine Campus Compact for its new program, Maine Parnerships for Environmental Stewardship that is funded by the Maine Commission for Community Service.

The 10 watt dimmable LED bulbs can replace a 60 watt standard bulb. They have a 13 year lifespan and an estimated annual energy cost of $1.20. They were purchased by UMF from a local store through an incentive with Efficiency Maine and are available one per customer while supplies last.