UMF commemorates Constitution Day with U.S. Supreme Court case preview

FARMINGTON - For the 11th year in a row, the University of Maine at Farmington is proud to commemorate Constitution Day with a presentation by James Melcher, UMF professor of political science, on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In this annual event, he will present a docket of U.S. Supreme Court cases focusing on last term’s highlights and this term’s coming attractions. Free and open-to-the-public, this event will be presented at 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Lincoln Auditorium, in UMF Roberts Learning Center.

Docket of cases to be previewed from the 2017-18 Term:

Christie v. NCAA

Carpenter v. US

D.C. v. Wesby

Gill v. Whitfield

Masterpiece Cake Shop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission

Docket of cases to be reviewed from the 2016-17 Term:

Trinity Lutheran Church v. Pauley

Fry v. Napoleon Community School District

Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project

Packingham v. North Carolina

Malal v. Tam

Previously known as Citizenship Day, Constitution Day was created by Congress in 2004. This federal holiday was revised to recognize not only those who have become U.S. citizens, but also the ratification of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. In addition to renaming the holiday “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day,” the act mandates that all publicly funded educational institutions provide educational programming on the history of the American Constitution on that day.

Opinions on last term’s cases can be found at www.supremecourtus.gov.

UMF’s Constitution Day event this year is sponsored by the UMF Provost’s Office, UMF Pre-Law Program and UMF Dept. of Political Science.