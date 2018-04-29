UMF creative writing program hosts seventh annual summer workshop for talented high school writers

FARMINGTON - Looking for an exceptional summer writing workshop for talented high school writers? University of Maine at Farmington’s seventh annual Longfellow Young Writer’s workshop will be held from Sunday, July 15 through Saturday, July 21, 2018, on the UMF campus and is taking applications.

Longfellow holds small supportive workshops in poetry, nonfiction, screenwriting and fiction taught by distinguished UMF faculty, authors and guests including:

David Bersell—Memoirist and UMF Graduate

Sarah Braunstein—Novelist and Maine Author

Wesley McNair—Maine State Poet Laureate and UMF Writer in Residence

William Giraldi—Novelist and senior fiction editor for AGNI

Students will publish a chapbook of student work, recreate in the beautiful Maine wild and reside in a campus residence hall under the guidance of campus staff and UMF senior creative writing students. The weeklong program is $800, which includes tuition, room/board and fees.

Three full scholarships are sponsored by the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, including two Michael Macklin Scholarships for Young Maine Writers that will be awarded to Maine Residents and the Ilgenfritz Scholarship awarded to a female student living in Waldo or Knox County.

Several partial scholarships sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program are open to any student applicant.

Students can apply to the Longfellow program online at http://www2.umf.maine.edu/creativewriting/longfellow/.

To be considered for all scholarships, a five-page creative writing sample and 500-word statement of need must be submitted electronically with your application no later than May 15, 2018.