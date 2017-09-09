UMF gathering nominations for New Commons Project

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington invites members of the community to the first in a series of statewide public opportunities to nominate their favorite cultural work to UMF’s New Commons Project.

A mobile video team will be on hand from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the UMF Mantor Library, and Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Farmington Public Library, to help campus and community members create and submit a video nomination to the New Commons Project website. All contributors need is the title of a work they love and ideas about the value of the work for the Maine community.

Submissions can be of any work of art or ideas, including novels, plays, poems, graphic novels, songs, films, videos, performances, artistic or scientific works, or any meaningful work that might inspire and provide value to the people of Maine.

The New Commons Project will select 24 works from those nominated to be a part of the Commons. Once the works are selected, people will come together in a variety of ways, on-line and in person, to study, discuss and create around these works.

Nominations to-date include Walden, The Iliad, Wonder Woman, the record player, Pride and Prejudice and Songs by Bob Dylan, John Coltrane and the Clash, to name a few.

Members of the public are also invited to submit videos independently on the Commons website at newcommons.umf.maine.edu.

The New Commons Project is supported by a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, University of Maine at Farmington and the Maine Humanities Council.