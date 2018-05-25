UMF grad receives dental medicine doctorate

FARMINGTON, Conn. - Nicholas Camic, a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington, received his doctorate degree in Dental Medicine at the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine on May 7. Camic will begin an advanced education in General Dentistry through a residency at the University of Connecticut in July.

A 2010 graduate of Winslow High School and a 2014 graduate from the University of Maine at Farmington, Camic is the son of Linda and David Camic of Waterville.

He and his wife, Sarah, plan on returning to Maine upon the completion of his residency.