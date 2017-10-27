UMF hosts “Flavors of Belgium”

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington will be hosting an international dining experience for members of the UMF campus and the general public with dining service provider Sodexo’s unique Global Chef program.

Chef Steve Passchyn, a top international chef with Sodexo, is showcasing the “Flavors of Belgium” at a reception, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, in the North Dining Hall in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

This free and open-to-the-public event will feature grilled breads with soft cheeses and cured meats, Boulets (meatballs with sweet sauce), Sandwich Martino, proscuitto and pepper stuffed Belgian endive, Speciloos (ginger snap cookies) and Belgian brownies, with an emphasis on the use of local foods.

Sodexo is committed to the incorporation of local foods in their daily menus for the University of Maine System, with an ultimate goal to purchase 20 percent of their food from local sources by 2020. Sodexo at UMF surpassed that goal in its first year purchasing 21.3 percent local food and has purchased 24.8 percent local food from July – September 2017. Food at the Flavors of Belgium reception will feature 55 percent local foods.

In addition, Passchyn will be presenting Belgian cuisine at UMF’s South Dining Hall on Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27 as part of UMF’s regular dining menu.

The Global Chef program is a month-long international chef residency that provides an opportunity for Sodexo’s top chefs to travel to different countries sharing authentic international cuisine. UMF is the only Maine university the Global Chef program will be traveling to this academic year.