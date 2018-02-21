UMF hosts Maine Law Dean Danielle Conway on ‘Why Law Matters More Than Ever’ on Feb. 28

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is honored to invite the public to join Danielle Conway, dean and professor of law at the University of Maine School of Law, for a dynamic presentation on, "Why Law Matters More Than Ever."

Conway’s talk will take place at 11:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Lincoln Auditorium in UMF’s Roberts Learning Center. The event is free and open to the public.

In her talk, Conway will examine how the law plays a critical role in shaping our modern, civilized society. She will discuss how formative law was in shaping her life, and how its power—in the hands of those trained in law and informed by empathy, morality and compassion—can be used to defend the Constitution, promote the rule of law and represent the most vulnerable.

“As we recently commemorated the legacy of Dr. King and his commitment to equal rights, non-violence and social activism, it is a fitting moment to consider why law matters more than ever,” said Kathryn A. Foster, UMF president. “We are proud to welcome Dr. Conway to our campus and community to share her insights on the power of law, its importance to our democracy and how it affects us all.”

A leading expert in public procurement law, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property law, Conway was named dean of the University of Maine School of Law in 2015. She is the seventh dean at Maine Law since its founding in 1962.

“I am delighted by the opportunity to engage the students, staff, and faculty at the University of Maine at Farmington and the surrounding community about ‘Why Law Matters.’ I am always eager to share my perspective on how the rule of law works to bring people together in promotion of stronger, more cohesive communities. I am also very eager to hear the perspectives of others who are just as committed as I am to working for justice, fairness, and equity in our society,” said Dean Conway.

Dean Conway has realized the goal of immersing Maine Law into the greater Maine Community by promoting access to affordable legal services in rural parts of the state, creating leadership opportunities for underrepresented students through Maine Law’s PLUS Program, and driving workforce development with new programs, one in Regulatory Compliance and another in Information Privacy & Cyber-Security. She has over twenty-seven years of military service and recently retired in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

This presentation is sponsored by the UMF Office of the President.