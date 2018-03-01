UMF hosts panel to discuss national immigration issues, March 5
FARMINGTON — Immigration issues have recently taken center stage in public discourse. As part of its effort to expand respectful public dialogue and participate in this national conversation, the University of Maine Farmington has organized a panel discussion to be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 5, in room C-23 in the Roberts Learning Center. This event is free and open to the public.
This open discussion will join UMF faculty, students and community members in examining immigration from varied perspectives. Topics will focus on changes in immigration policy, DACA, changes in federal support for refugees, and their impact on our immigrant/refugee communities and Maine as a whole given the contributions that these communities have been making to our aging state.
Panel members include:
Fowsia Musse, Maine Community Immigration
Fatuma Hussein, Immigration Resource Center of Maine
Mufalso Chitaro, Maine Immigration Rights Coalition
Julia A. Brown, Immigration Legal Advocacy Project
This event is sponsored by the UMF International and Global Studies Program and the Office of Global Education. More information on this and other events can be found at https://www.umf-globaled.com/events.
It will be interesting to see how much conversation focuses on Immigration Assimilation into the American customs and way of life. Having spent time in France and England where 'Muslim Immigrants have done nothing but form Ghettos and refuse to join in English and French customs and heritage
I have great reservations of how the current wave of immigration from the Muslim Nation Countries is in any way going to benefit the Citizens of America if they bring here what is happening in Germany, England and France.
I have seen the miles and miles of chain link fence topped with barbed wire entering the port of Calais and the military helicopters flying over the English countryside all day and night.
A friend of mine, who will be visiting here this summer, is heart broken over what is happening in his county of Germany. He and his family are afraid to walk outside after dark in his home town of Munich where he has lived all his life. Uncontrolled immigration is flowing in like water through a dam break. There is a national crisis in Sweden of Immigration Crime and there also families dare not venture outside after dark.
There are forces at work in all facets of our everyday life that are working not in the best interest of our American customs and heritage.
Tread softly on this immigration issue and know what you are signing on with, for you may not like the Genie that comes out of the lamp.