UMF hosts panel to discuss national immigration issues, March 5

FARMINGTON — Immigration issues have recently taken center stage in public discourse. As part of its effort to expand respectful public dialogue and participate in this national conversation, the University of Maine Farmington has organized a panel discussion to be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 5, in room C-23 in the Roberts Learning Center. This event is free and open to the public.

This open discussion will join UMF faculty, students and community members in examining immigration from varied perspectives. Topics will focus on changes in immigration policy, DACA, changes in federal support for refugees, and their impact on our immigrant/refugee communities and Maine as a whole given the contributions that these communities have been making to our aging state.

Panel members include:

Fowsia Musse, Maine Community Immigration

Fatuma Hussein, Immigration Resource Center of Maine

Mufalso Chitaro, Maine Immigration Rights Coalition

Julia A. Brown, Immigration Legal Advocacy Project

This event is sponsored by the UMF International and Global Studies Program and the Office of Global Education. More information on this and other events can be found at https://www.umf-globaled.com/events.