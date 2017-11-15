UMF hosts second annual International Bazaar on Nov. 18

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is presenting its second annual International Bazaar from 12–3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, in The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

The holiday-season bazaar will have jewelry, clothing and crafts from around the world for sale in addition to delicious international cuisine. The Franklin County Fiddlers will be performing from 12:15–1 p.m.

Money raised at the event will go to the UMF Global Education Fund to provide scholarships to students participating in the UMF international program.

For more information, contact Linda Beck, director of UMF Global Education at linda.beck@maine.edu or 207-778-7341.