UMF hosts talk by journalist Colin Woodard on “American Character” May 3
FARMINGTON - Bestselling Maine author and award-winning journalist, Colin Woodard, will discuss his latest book American Character at an event on Wednesday May 3 in the Lincoln Auditorium on the University of Maine at Farmington campus beginning at 11:45 a.m.
American Character argues that a liberal democracy, a society where mass human freedom is possible, requires finding a balance between protecting individual liberty and nurturing the good of the society.
The event is free to the public and is being co-sponsored by the Maine Geographic Alliance and the UMF Department of Political Science.
