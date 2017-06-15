UMF invites public to STEM education presentation by Deborah Schein on June 23

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to invite members of the public to a presentation by Deborah Schein, Ph.D., notable early childhood educator, on including art and spiritual development in STEM education. “The Transformation of STEAM to STREAMS” will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2017, in the Emery Community Arts Center. This evening presentation is free and open to the public.

Schein currently works as an educational consultant and teaches early childhood graduate courses at Champlain College. She offers workshops across the country for national movements and participates in webinars about the connection between spiritual development, nature and peace education for young children.

This lecture is sponsored by the Biosophical Institute, a Maine foundation that provides grants and scholarships furthering character and peace education.

Schein’s talk helps kickoff UMF’s second annual Nature-Based Summer Institute. This innovative conference includes worshop sessions on both Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, that will help educators inspire learning in their classrooms and educational settings based on a child’s sense of wonder about nature.

Held at venues around the UMF campus and at local outdoor areas, the conference sessions include curriculum for students from birth through high school. Sessions will include exploring nature through agriculture, journaling with adolescents, demonstrating proficiency through nature based education and more.

Saturday’s featured keynote is Michelle Rupiper, Ph.D., distinguished educator, author and international speaker. Her presentation will explore how nature-based learning supports the ability to pay attention, plan, remember, use self-control and solve problems.

For more information and cost for Friday and Saturday workshop sessions please visit: http://www2.umf.maine.edu/gradstudies/nbe/ or contact Johanna Prince, director of UMF graduate programs in education, at johanna.prince@maine.edu.