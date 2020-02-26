UMF invites public to Sweatt-Winter Building Committee meeting

In case of weather cancellation, the Thursday, February 27 meetings will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at the same time and location.

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington and the Sweatt-Winter Building Committee invites members of the public to several upcoming stakeholders meetings where they can contribute their ideas regarding the new Sweatt-Winter Early Childhood Education Center.

The meetings will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6-7 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 27, at 8-9 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m., in North Dining Hall B in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

As part of the planning process, participants will be provided with a high level overview of the project and its primary goals. A series of stakeholder focus groups will be led by lead architect Matthew Pitzer, CHA architecture, to discuss and better understand the types of facilities and programming most needed by the greater Farmington community. Topics may include the center’s needs for teaching, play, meals, observation, arrival and departure, and more.

“We are so excited to see this process moving forward,” said Katherine Yardley, UMF associate provost and dean of education, health and rehabilitation. “Sweatt-Winter has a longstanding tradition of serving the area's children and families, and we welcome the voice of our community partners.”

In addition, stakeholders are encouraged to complete an online survey that has been created to make planning decisions that best meet the needs of children and families in the community. https://forms.gle/V97zaNBDZmZ19PY37

More information on new Sweatt-Winter Early Childhood Education Center

The new center will be located in the former NotifyMD call center building at 274 Front Street in Farmington. After needed design and structural changes, the 10,384 square-foot building will create an enhanced learning environment for children in Sweatt-Winter’s early childhood programs. It will also provide improved instructional space for UMF’s more than 200 students preparing to be early childhood educators. The building was purchased with the support of the University Workforce Bond approved by Maine voters in November 2018.