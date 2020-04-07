UMF Learning Commons promotes guide to help students study remotely

FARMINGTON - As educational practices have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, most students’ classroom studies have moved to remote learning, a change which can require an adjustment on many levels. Students used to the structure and flow of in-the-classroom learning, are now challenged to make the most of their educational experience while studying remotely.

The Learning Commons at the University of Maine at Farmington, a campus academic support resource, points to a set of skills and learning strategies that can help students make the most of learning online.

Adapted from recommendations by the University of Michigan’s Center for Academic Innovation, this Online Student Study Guide (link downloads a pdf) can help students stay organized, develop new learning strategies and stay connected with educators and classmates.

“We are committed to supporting student learning, regardless of the circumstances,” said Pete St. John, coordinator of the UMF Student Learning Commons. “Though students are studying from away, they are not alone, and this study guide is just one of the tools that they can use independently to help them be successful.”