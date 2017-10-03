UMF named Child Abuse Prevention champion

FARMINGTON - On Oct. 19, the University of Maine at Farmington will be honored by the Maine Children’s Trust for their efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect throughout Maine.

Nominated by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, UMF is receiving this award in recognition of its long history of partnering with agencies and programs that support children and families throughout Franklin County and the State of Maine.

Students majoring in UMF’s highly regarded education programs engage with children and families through their course assignments, practicum experiences, internships, and student teaching. Students often are trained as mandated reporters to be aware of the signs of child abuse and neglect. They learn about the importance of protective factors in child and family well-being.

Advanced practicum students provide staffing for the 21st Century Kids of F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N. Program. Contributing over 1000 hours per year of lessons related to prevention and educational enrichment, these UMF students help children develop in ways that improve their school performance, friendships, and family relationships.

Faculty in Community Health, Rehabilitation Services, Education and other majors collaborate with the Franklin County Children’s Task Force to provide students with professional experience with social service agencies. Students gain in-depth knowledge and experience about Adverse Childhood Experiences, protective factors, and different facets of agency work, ranging from home visits to data analysis.

UMF’s dedication to children and families is not limited to classes. For example, every winter, the University opens its doors for the Children’s Festival, a highly anticipated event for the children and families of Franklin County, offered by the Children’s Task Force. A cost-free day of healthy interaction and fun activities strengthens families. UMF students often volunteer for this event.

Each holiday season, the University Bookstore puts up a tree with paper ornaments that are actually wish lists from families experiencing economic challenges. UMF students, staff, and faculty provide funds or purchase the gifts listed on those ornaments, and the Children’s Task Force wraps and delivers the packages to the families.

Student clubs at UMF have completed service projects directly helping children and families. During last year’s particularly cold winter, the Student Education Association of Maine conducted a winter coat drive to assist P-12 students and their families. Another club, the Association for the Education of Young Children, hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the local elementary school to help offset medical expenses and show support for a family. Sodexo, UMF’s DIning Services, donated all of the food for the event.

UMF is characterized by a genuine sense of caring that goes beyond the campus. Students, faculty, staff, and the administration have taken a “How can we help?” approach in promoting the well-being of children and families in the community. In fact, UMF is involved in the 3-year Child Abuse Prevention Plan developed in Franklin County. Under the leadership of President Kate Foster, UMF will continue to contribute to initiatives to strengthen families and prevent child maltreatment.

The 14th annual recognition event will be held at the Double Tree Hotel in South Portland starting at 5:30pm and is open to the public. The 2017 award recipients are:

Education Partner – University of Maine at Farmington, Farmington

State Partner – O.C.F.S. Information Services, Augusta

Community Partner – Police Chief Michael Gahagan, Caribou

Professional Advocate – Stephen Jacobs, M.D., Lewiston

Honorees will receive the awards for their significant contributions and outstanding commitment to prevent and reduce child maltreatment as well as their leadership in advocating for strategies that positively impact child well-being.

Featured guest speaker and TED Talks speaker, Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck, is noted for his discovery of changing his perception of enforcing laws from a round them up and lock them up belief to viewing those charged with crimes as individuals with families, futures, and potential. He strongly believes that if we are to truly make our communities safe, it is time for our systems, criminal, civil and child protective matters, to focus on the individual, their families and their needs.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.mechildrenstrust.org on the events page.

The Maine Children’s Trust is the statewide organization created by Maine statute to prevent child abuse and neglect of Maine’s children. The Trust works closely with state and community partners to support and deliver an array of programs and services which work to support families and prevent abuse from occurring in the first place.