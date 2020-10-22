UMF noted as one of nation’s ‘most successful’ returns to campus

FARMINGTON - University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy’s Fall 2020 ‘Keep It Up’ Campus Tour highlights many of the innovations, the hard work, and university leadership that are making it possible to provide in-person instruction and prioritize student and Maine community safety during the pandemic.

Chancellor Malloy and hosting university presidents will be thanking their colleagues from across the state for their dedication to students and public service throughout the public health crisis. Chancellor Malloy will also be urging the university community to ‘keep it up’ over the remaining weeks until in-person instruction transitions to distance learning at the Thanksgiving break.

The fall semester has now reached the halfway point for in-person instruction with the University of Maine System leading what has been to date one of the nation's most successful campus safe returns. Chancellor Malloy launched his ‘Keep it Up’ campus tour on September 22 and 23 with visits to UMFK and UMPI. He visited USM on October 5 and UMM on October 19.