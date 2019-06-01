UMF offers Summer Daze Camp June 24 through August 9

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center is offering its annual Summer Daze Camp for children going into grades 1-7 in the fall. The camp runs for seven, 5-day sessions from Monday through Friday, June 24 through Aug 9. The cost is $140/session for members and $165/session for non members (an additional $10 is required for a camp T-shirt).

Campers will enjoy a wide variety of indoor, outdoor and travel activities, including swimming, water games, sports, arts and crafts, hiking and field games. Field trips to Aquaboggan and Popham Beach State Park are also planned.

In conjunction with the Summer Daze Camp, the FRC is also offering a Leader in Training Program for young adults going into grades 8-11 in the fall. The program will be offered in 1-week sessions at $135/session (FRC members receive a $20 discount) starting June 25 ending Aug 10.

This challenging and rewarding program offers team building, communication training, CPR/First Aid certification, field trips and the opportunity to make new friends and have fun.

Registration is now open at the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center. For more information please contact Leah Brackett at 778-7138 or visit the website http://frc.umf.maine.edu to obtain registration forms and more information.