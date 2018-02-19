UMF presents “Reflections from a First Generation Peace Corps Volunteer”

FARMINGTON - What is it like to serve in the Peace Corps and how has it changed over the years? The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present “Reflections from a First Generation Peace Corps Volunteer.”

This talk by community member Jo Josephson will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, in room 101 in the Fusion Space (former UMF Computer Center), 117 South Street, Farmington. This event is free and open to the public.

First established in 1961, the Peace Corps was signed into legislation by President Kennedy as a permanent program that would promote world peace and friendship through help and mutual understanding.

Josephson served in the Peace Corps in Ghana from 1963-1964. Through cherished photos, letters and artifacts she will tell the story of her personal experiences with the people of Ghana and the politics of the U.S. and Africa in the 1960s.

This event is sponsored by UMF Career Services and Global Education.

For more information contact Cynthia McShane at cynthia.mcshane@maine.edu or 207-778-7035