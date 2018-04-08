UMF presents talk by acclaimed journalist and war correspondent on April 11

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to present a talk by Ann Jones, acclaimed journalist and war correspondent, at 11:45 a.m. and 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, in Lincoln Auditorium in University of Maine at Farmington Roberts Learning Center.

In her presentation “Democracy Undone: Investigating Who Owns the United States of America” Jones will talk about her work as a war correspondent and the historical, social and political structures that perpetuate injustice. The talk is sponsored by UMF’s First-Year Experience and is free and open to the public.

An independent scholar, journalist and photographer, Jones is the author of 10 books of nonfiction. She has reported from Afghanistan (“Kabul in Winter”), Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East (“War is Not Over When It’s Over”.) She has written extensively about violence against women in the U.S. (“Women Who Kill”.) While embedded with U.S. forces in Afghanistan, she reported on the damage done to America’s soldiers (“They Were Soldiers”.)

Widely published, her articles currently appear most often in The Nation and online at TomDispatch.com.

In recent years, her work has received generous support from the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, the Lannan Foundation and the U.S.-Norway Fulbright Foundation.

She holds a Ph.D. in English and history from the University of Wisconsin. She is currently an associate of the Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History at Harvard University.