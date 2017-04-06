UMF Public Classroom talk asks how migration transforms people on April 18

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington welcomes the public to “Stories of People Moving Places,” the next presentation in the UMF Public Classroom Series by S. Olivia Donaldson, UMF assistant professor of French.

This talk takes place at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, in the UMF Emery Community Arts Center. It is free and open to the public.

This engaging presentation spans contemporary literature, comics, art, film and digital media as it asks how migration transforms individuals, families, communities and nations. Why do people move from one place to another? Where do they go and when? What are the risks and rewards of border crossings?

Donaldson’s research on migrant women writers has appeared in the journal, Reconstruction; is forthcoming in the journal, Contemporary Women’s Writing; and the anthology, “Where is Adaptation?”

She holds a doctorate in French from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was a fellow at the Institute for Research in the Humanities. Prior to her Ph.D., she earned an M.A. in History at Virginia Tech and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Benin.

The UMF Public Classroom Series is sponsored by the UMF Office of the President.