UMF Roundtable Series explores ‘Free Speech on Campus?’ on Nov. 8

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington invites the public to its next UMF Roundtable discussion, “Free Speech on Campus?” This free and open-to-the-public dialogue will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the North Dining Hall in the Olsen Student Center.

Has free speech, once a hallmark of college campuses, become endangered in the academic environment? Speakers invited, then dis-invited, protests and counter-protests, and the fear of speaking unpopular beliefs—the rules and norms seem to be changing on a daily basis.

Is so-called hate speech free speech? What is protected? What isn't? And what is the role of colleges in this debate? The second Roundtable of the fall semester takes on this thorny issue. UMF invites students, staff, faculty and the public to join us for a thoughtful and engaging conversation about the limits of free speech on campus.

The UMF Roundtable, sponsored by the Division of Humanities, the Division of Social Sciences and Business and the International and Global Studies Program, is a monthly series to discuss issues of importance to the community.

For more information, or to propose an idea for a future discussion, please contact Nicole Kellett (nicole.kellett@maine.edu) director of the International and Global Studies Program; Chris O’Brien (christopher.obrien@maine.edu), chair of the Division of Social Sciences and Business; or Linda Britt, (lbritt@maine.edu) chair of the Division of Humanities.