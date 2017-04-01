UMF to educate local students with Family Energy Week

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington science education classes will again be hosting UMF’s annual Family Energy Week, April 6, 11 and 13. UMF students led by Carole Lee, associate professor of Elementary Science Education, will act as teachers and mentors to approximately 100 fourth grade students from Cascade Brook Elementary School as they explore science-based STEM activities.

The goal of the event is to help students learn more about energy and the methods to save energy. Events on April 6 and 13 will take place at CBS and center around motion energy, electrical energy and STEM activities.

On Tuesday, April 11, the fourth graders and their teachers will be divided into two groups as they come to UMF for a day of fun energy-related activities at the North Dining Hall in the Olsen Student Center and Everyone’s Resource Depot in the Kalikow Education Center.

Included will be a tour of the University’s new eco-friendly 5,885 square foot biomass central heating plant. Completed in 2016, the plant provides heat to approximately 800,000 square feet of space on campus and is a valuable learning facility where the public can view the internal operations and learn about the biomass process.

For more information, contact Carole Lee, associate professor of Elementary Science Education, at carole.lee@maine.edu or 207-778-8167.