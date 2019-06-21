UMF’s Campus Residence Council gives back to the community

FARMINGTON - Each year the University of Maine’s Campus Residence Council plans and hosts a UMF Faculty and Staff Appreciation Dinner. This event uses student votes to recognize members of faculty, as well as university staff who go above and beyond for the school. Traditionally a ‘trinket’ (key chain, water bottle, coffee mug, etc.) was provided to each attendee at the dinner.

The CRC decided they’d rather do something more impactful with the money in that budget line and changed it. Now for every RSVP to the banquet, a $10 donation is made to United Way.

When asked about why this change was made, Mariah Langton, Vice President of CRC and Faculty and Staff Appreciation Banquet Committee Link said: "United Way serves so many communities in Franklin County. They are a vital organization to our UMF community."

“Being a student at UMF for the past four years it is clear to me how much of a positive impact the United Way makes in our community through the numerous programs and services they provide," Alyssa Higbie, another banquet committee member. "To be able to give back to such deserving organization who does so much good for so many is something that myself, as well as Campus Residence Council as a whole, is truly passionate about."

As the governing body for residence life, the CRC’s mission is to ensure a high-quality of life for all residential students. It is an elected body of residential students working to improve not just the residence halls, but also the overall residence hall experience at the University. United Way works closely with many of the student-body organizations at the University with regard to volunteer opportunities, events, and initiatives.

To stay current on events, resources, activities, information and more, be sure to ‘like’ the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva). United Way is located at 218 Fairbanks Road and can be reached at (207) 778-5048.